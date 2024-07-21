ALBANY – At first, Ian Yorks thought his loss of balance was just one more complication in a series of setbacks following months of hospitalization and rehabilitation after a near fatal bout of Covid-19. But when he suddenly lost hearing in his left ear, it was time for further tests.

Yorks, 46, of Cobleskill, was referred to Albany Medical Center’s Department of Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, Throat).

“Any time a patient presents with unilateral (one-sided) hearing loss, we’re trained to order an MRI,” said otolaryngologist Nathan Tu, MD.

Yorks’ MRI revealed he had an acoustic neuroma (also known as a vestibular schwannoma), a rare but benign tumor that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain—often impacting balance and hearing. Although they are small and usually slow growing, these tumors can grow large enough to impact the brain and vital functions. Treatments vary according to the tumor’s size, location, and whether it is causing complications, as well as the patient’s age and overall health. Many patients will only require regular monitoring, while some may need radiation or surgery. Unfortunately, many patients will not regain their hearing.

Although the tumor was more unwelcome news for Yorks, he was in the right place. Albany Medical Center’s highly skilled otolaryngologists and neurosurgeons have extensive experience in delicate microsurgeries involving the brain, nerves, and inner ear. As part of the Pituitary and Minimally Invasive Cranial Base Surgery Program, they also work closely with radiation oncologists to treat complex pituitary and brain tumors in addition to acoustic neuromas.

Dr. Tu and neurosurgeon Robert Heller, MD, who often collaborate on acoustic neuroma resections, felt Yorks was a candidate for a different approach that is performed at only a handful of centers around the country.

“Ian is young, and the tumor had already impacted his hearing. When we discussed the option of surgery to remove the tumor with consideration of placing a cochlear implant, he was motivated and interested,” Dr. Tu said.

The surgeons cautioned Yorks that the procedure does have risks and to be successful, the cochlear nerve would need to be intact following removal of the tumor.

“After already having been through so much I thought ‘Why not try? What else do I have to lose?’” Yorks said.

Dr. Heller removed the tumor using a technique called translabyrinthine surgery, which involves drilling through the inner ear structures to reach the tumor. “It’s a valuable surgical approach since it allows access to skull base tumors while requiring less manipulation of brain tissue,” Dr. Heller said.