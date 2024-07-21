SLINGERLANDS – Plug Power Inc. has completed deployment of 13 hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) over the last two years across Europe.

The company’s HRS installations support a range of material handling and mobility applications across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands. All systems are currently in commissioning phase, with many already operational today. The remaining systems are expected to be fully operational by this summer.

The hydrogen refueling stations support Plug’s European material handling customer base, which includes Amazon, Stef, ASDA, Lidl, and more. Additionally, these stations serve Plug’s own facilities and HYVIA locations, a joint venture between Plug and Renault to build hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles. The largest of these sites will consume close to half a ton of hydrogen per day.

Plug’s turnkey HRS solutions extend from the building of the stations to the delivery of the molecule from Plug-owned hydrogen generators. To date, Plug has built the most hydrogen refueling stations worldwide at more than 250. Previously, Plug assumed operation of four other refueling stations in Europe.