ALBANY — The 2021 Capital Region Heart Walk and Run, a digital experience, will take place on Sunday, June 6. Hundreds of walkers and runners have registered at CapitalRegionHeartWalk.org, built teams, fundraised, and will walk or run wherever they are to fight heart disease and stroke. Participants are invited to share their photos on social media with #HeartWalk518 and @AHANewYork.

Opening ceremonies will be posted on the Facebook event page at 9:30 a.m.

9 a.m. Vera and Jerry Whitman, survivors and longtime walkers who have raised $7,600 this year, with friends and family, on Donegal and Colleen roads, off Campbell Avenue, Troy.

Heart disease and stroke remain the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of all Americans, even during the pandemic. Funds raised during the Capital Region Heart Walk and Run help the American Heart Association invest in research to fight these diseases, leading to the development of medication and procedures to treat cardiovascular diseases. The American Heart Association has also invested in research about COVID and its connection to cardiovascular diseases. In the Capital Region, the American Heart Association funds about $1.4 million in research. The American Heart Association also invests in community education and programs, provides in-school programs, advocates for policies to improve the health of all Americans, and is committed to equitable health for all.