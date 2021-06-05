DELMAR — An Albany business pair has eyes on turning the former Four Corner Pharmacy into a cafe.

Corinne Masino and Kathleen O’Brien, citing an accumulated business acumen of more than 20 years, presented their plans to the Bethlehem Planning Board before its meeting on Tuesday, June 1.

The storefront at 360 Delaware Ave. has been vacant since Paul Pagnotta and John Croce closed their 15-year-old business last November. Prior to the pharmacy’s move to the building in 2013, it was once home to a branch office of Bank of America.

“We firmly believe this business will be well accepted and successful in the area,” Masino and O’Brien wrote Planning Board members. “Due to the combined over twenty years of restaurant experience, as well as one of the owner-operators sustaining a thriving business for the past twelve years, we are confident in our ability to make this location into a family-friendly coffee/brunch place for all.”

Masino owns Mug Shots Cafe in Albany.

Masino and O’Brien plan to cater to the daily, daytime crowd between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., by serving coffee and healthy food options to the post-church crowd exiting from the neighboring St Thomas the Apostle Church, and kids from area schools.