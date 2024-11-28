DELMAR— This Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, the annual Bethlehem Turkey Trot saw runners braving the elements to complete the 5K route through Delmar. The race began under overcast skies, with a cold rain greeting participants at the start line. As the morning progressed, the rain turned into the season’s first snowfall, creating a wintry mix that added a festive—if challenging—atmosphere to the event.

Despite the raw weather, runners and walkers pushed through the conditions, with cheers from onlookers adding warmth to the otherwise chilly day.

Click here to access our online slideshow.

