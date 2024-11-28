To the Editor:

After doing extensive research on every aspect of the Bethlehem Public Library renovation, I have decided to VOTE NO on December 10. Here’s why:

Initially, BPL hired Butler Rowland Mays Architects, who in 2021 presented to the Board of Trustees a sensible and fiscally responsible Master Plan. That plan addressed all structural and safety issues that had been found upon careful inspection. Also included in that plan: construction of a 200 person meeting space, redesign of the main entrance, improved parking, a new teen area, improvements to the children’s room, and more. All of this for a price tag (in today’s dollars) of $20 million dollars.

Instead of hiring Butler Rowland Mays Architects, whose expertise is in library design (they have designed hundreds of libraries over their 35 years), the BPL Board of Trustees chose to hire Ashley McGraw Architecture (who has designed a mere handful of libraries). The Board of Trustees did not provide Ashley McGraw with a budget, but instead provided “a wish list”. Ashley McGraw came up with a plan to the tune of a $36.9 million dollar price tag that the BCSD taxpayers are now being asked to foot the bill for. There have been numerous PR information sessions and a recent mailing to all residents encouraging us to support this boondoggle.

I cannot understand why the BPL Board of Trustees chose to go with a plan of nearly twice the price and much more disruption than the plan presented to them by BRMA in 2021. Butler Rowland Mays plan was a “phased plan” that would have resulted in minimal disruption and inconvenience to patrons, employees, and neighbors. Instead, the Ashley McGraw $36.9 million dollar plan chosen by BPL Board of Trustees specifies a 3 year construction timeframe that will surely negatively impact patrons, library employees and neighbors. The only quiet times we can count on during that 3 year period will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. And not necessarily only during the work week.

Instead of choosing the Butler Rowland Mays plan presented in 2021, a plan with a palatable budget, a plan that responsibly managed the library’s finances and funding opportunities, our current BPL Board of Trustees chose a Taj Mahal version.

I wonder if the BPL Board of Trustees is aware that there are BCSD taxpayers for whom a fiscally imprudent increase in taxes (over the 25 years of the bond) would be a hardship? As we all know, the cost of groceries and everything else has skyrocketed over the past few years, not to mention that our school and property taxes will inevitably rise over the years. Their decision seems unwise.

I urge you to VOTE NO on 12/12/2024. The vote takes place at BPL from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Early and Absentee voting is available. All voting information (and dates/deadlines) is available on the library website as are early and absentee voting documents. If you need assistance, you may go to BPL for help with accessing this information and with printing the documents.

Bonnie Goldsmith – Delmar