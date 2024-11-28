Letters to Santa

Children can write to Santa Claus and let him know what’s in their heart this season. Santa will try to personally respond to every child’s letter. Please include your child’s name and address in the letter, and drop it in the designated North Pole mailbox in the library’s Children’s Department between December 1-15.

Mitten Tree

Decorate the library’s Mitten Tree with a scarf, hat, or mittens, and you’ll make the winter warmer for children of St. Catherine’s Center in Albany! The Center provides a comprehensive range of human services to families in the area, and is always appreciative of our community’s generosity. Many thanks to you all! Deliver items to the library from December 1-20.