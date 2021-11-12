ALBANY — The Veterans Day parade was back in full force on Thursday, Nov. 11, and featured participants from across the county.

The parade kicked off at Ontario Street in the City of Albany and marched down Central Avenue to Washington Avenue past the reviewing stand at the state Education Department building before ending at Hawk Street, across from the state Capitol.

Christian Brothers Academy, Gold Star Mothers and Families, the Guilderland Boy and Girl scouts, American Legion posts and other organizations from across the county, the Patriot Guard, as well as various marching bands and fire and police departments were represented in the parade.

It was held in honor of the Veterans of the Global War on Terrorism and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest or click here if you are using a news app.