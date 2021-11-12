Just in time for Thanksgiving, children in grades 3-5 can craft a 3D paper pumpkin to adorn the holiday table. Each kit contains all supplies needed and directions. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your kit starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. Any unclaimed kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, Nov. 22.

Give Thanks Kit

It’s that time of year to reflect on what we’re most grateful for, and we’ve got a kit for tweens and teens (grades 6-12) to cultivate an attitude of gratitude. Each kit contains a recipe and ways to give back to your community. Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your kit starting Tuesday, Nov. 23. Any unclaimed kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach Robin is well-versed in Apple products and ready to assist! She can help you maximize your usage of a Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone; or walk you through crafting a résumé using the Learning Express database tool on our website. Sign up for an hour-long virtual 1:1 appointment offered every Monday during November at 6:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Schedule

Please note that GPL is closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 25. We will reopen Friday, Nov. 26, at 9:30 a.m.

Memoirs in the Morning

As of this writing, our new adult daytime book discussion group, Memoirs in the Morning, has just one spot left! For November, we’re reading “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch” by Erin French. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the online meetup Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. Also, search for the “Memoirs in the Morning” group on goodreads.com.

Live Virtual Storytime

Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m. ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used for shaking, tapping and grooving along to the songs and rhymes.

Trustees Meet

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thurs. Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, and archived for later viewing. Public commentary may be submitted to: [email protected]

Blood Drive

One of the best ways to give back during this holiday season is to give blood. GPL is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments (optional) may be reserved at: https://www.redcrossblood.org. As a bonus, you’ll get a $10 Amazon gift card via email as a thank you for your donation.

Green Reads

In collaboration with our partners at Albany Guardian Society, GPL is debuting a new book-and-film virtual discussion group called Green Reads, focusing on top-of-mind topics: nature, health, and the environment. Every other month, we’ll convene online to discuss a fiction or nonfiction work. Our first title is “Overstory” by Richard Powers, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in fiction, short-listed for the Man Booker Prize, and a New York Times notable book and bestseller.

Interested? Reserve a copy of “Overstory” and register on the Events tab of our website for the virtual meetup Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. For more information on our three adult book discussions, go to https://guilderlandlibrary.org/book-discussion.

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The library renovation project is nearly done.

— Luanne Nicholson

Still to come: meeting and study rooms; new public computers; exhibit space; car charging stations; hearing assistance technology; furniture; and the new café. All fines continue to be waived.

