ALBANY — Riders of electric scooters or bicycles with an electric assist feature in Albany County will need to wear a helmet or face a $100 fine.

According to the legislation, passed unanimously at its last meeting, the electric powered vehicles can go as fast as 20 mph and wearing a state Department of Transportation approved helmet can serious reduce the risk of injury. The helmet law applies to drivers and passengers.

A first offense carries a penalty of a $100 fine. The fine will be waived if a person shows proof that he or she purchased or rented an approved helmet from the time of the ticket to an appearance to pay the fine. It can also be waived if a person cannot afford to purchase or rent a helmet and cannot get to the many helmet giveaways sponsored by a host of organizations throughout the year.

The waivers only apply to first offenses.