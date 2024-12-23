Slidin’ Dirty finds Ophelia’s to be cozy

ALBANY—Slidin’ Dirty, a well-known slider-focused restaurant, is set to reopen at Ophelia’s, a live music and event venue in Albany, as of Thursday, Dec. 19.

The restaurant’s founder and chef, Tim Taney, along with manager Rob Tritto, will oversee kitchen operations at Ophelia’s, located at 388 Broadway. Slidin’ Dirty will serve lunch and dinner daily, while Ophelia’s staff will manage bar and wait service.

“Yes, the Avocado Fries will be back,” Taney said, referencing one of the restaurant’s popular appetizers. “We are bringing back our classic slider menu along with some full-sized sandwiches and pub fare.”

The new arrangement follows Taney’s October decision to close his Troy location, which operated for a decade under various concepts, including Slidin’ Dirty and most recently as the Twisted Fiddler. While Twisted Fiddler maintained Slidin’ Dirty’s culinary team, its menu leaned more into traditional pub offerings.

At Ophelia’s, the menu will revisit fan favorites like the award-winning Dirty Ninja slider from the 2013 Albany Slider Slam, along with other well-known items such as the Chopped Cheese, Short Rib French Dip, and Shrimp Po’ Boy.

“There will be some full-size sandwiches and a few entrées, but it’s going to be largely a Slidin’ Dirty menu,” Taney said. “We’re bringing back the classic sliders, our ‘Hall of Fame’ sliders.”

A collaborative venture

Ophelia’s opened its doors in October, offering comfort food, handcrafted cocktails, a broad draft list, and live music performances. Owner Shane Spillenger reached out to Taney after learning of his decision to leave Troy.

“Tim and I both share a love of live music and good food,” Spillenger said. “It made sense to work together to provide the best possible venue to grab a bite and catch a show locally.”

The space at 388 Broadway has long been a hub for live music, previously operating as Parish Public House, Red Square, and Doc McCutcheon’s. Under the new partnership, Spillenger will manage the bar and music bookings, while Taney will oversee the kitchen, aiming to retain existing staff to maintain Slidin’ Dirty’s handmade and labor-intensive menu.

Future plans include updated signage and window graphics to reflect the partnership. Kitchen hours will run from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with extended hours during events. Both the restaurant and venue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Looking ahead

While Taney focuses on the Albany location, he emphasized that he has not ruled out a return to Troy and plans to share more updates in the future.

Slidin’ Dirty began as a food truck and catering service in 2012 before opening its first restaurant in Troy in 2014. The brand expanded briefly with a second location in Schenectady.