ALBANY—ASM Global managed MVP Arena, a leading venue for sports and entertainment, has been ranked by Pollstar 83rd globally, and 52nd in the United States in terms of attendance, solidifying its status as a premier destination for live events. The ranking highlights the arena’s continued success in attracting large audiences for a variety of events, including sports, concerts, and other entertainment spectacles.

MVP Arena’s strong performance in global rankings reflects its ability to host a wide range of events that resonate with audiences. The gross ticket sales generated in Albany (over $28 million dollars) exceeded major markets such as New Orleans, Cleveland, Glendale, Minneapolis, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Atlantic City and many other international cities that ended the year behind Albany’s ranking.