King of Destiny

SCHENECTADY—Samson Aberonmu, known to fans as Lion Superboi, is a rising Afrobeat artist with roots in Nigeria and a growing presence in New York. The self-proclaimed “Biggest Lion of Africa” and “King of New York” has his sights on multiple paths, including cyber security, entrepreneurship, and music.

Aberonmu’s moniker, Lion Superboi, dates back to his high school years in Nigeria. “I’ve always seen myself as a leader,” he explained. “The name came naturally, and my friends started calling me that.” He attended a military high school in Nigeria, where discipline and structure were emphasized. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “It was tough. They believed in discipline as a way to impart knowledge.”

Life in Nigeria, for Aberonmu, was shaped by a blend of challenges and inspirations. Growing up in a military high school taught him resilience and responsibility. “The motto of my school was discipline and knowledge, and they truly lived by it,” he shared. Students were held to high academic and behavioral standards with strict measures in place to enforce rules. “They would beat you if you weren’t being a good student,” he added, describing an environment prioritizing conformity and accountability.

Nigeria, a country rich in natural resources and culture, also faces significant challenges. “Back home, we have bad politicians,” Aberonmu explained. “They steal the natural resources for personal gain and don’t help the people. If what we have was utilized the way it is here in the U.S., Africa would be the biggest continent in the world economically.” He contrasted this with the opportunities he sees in the United States, where people can work hard and achieve success. “Here, there’s opportunity,” he said. “You just have to research and work for it. Back home, it’s much harder to even find the chance.”

Despite these challenges, Aberonmu’s community was rich in culture and music. “There was music all over the place,” he said. His early exposure to Nigerian artists like the late Da Grin inspired him to explore his own creativity. Starting as a rapper in junior high school, Aberonmu recorded his first song in 11th grade. “That’s when I knew music was what I wanted to do,” he said. Over time, he transitioned from rap to Afrobeat, a genre that felt more authentic to his sound and energy.

Beyond music, Aberonmu’s Nigerian upbringing instilled a strong entrepreneurial spirit. He worked as a professional hairstylist, a trade he pursued alongside his musical aspirations. “Back home, we had to make the most of what we had,” he explained. “I learned early on how to build something out of nothing, whether it was music or hairstyling.”

Aberonmu moved to the United States in September 2022 to join his wife. The transition, he noted, was relatively smooth thanks to a shared language, but he admitted to missing his family and the warmer Nigerian climate. “One thing I’ve noticed here is that some people just complain instead of working for what’s available,” he said. “If you know the struggles back home, you’d see how much opportunity there really is here.”

Since settling in New York, he has been recording music locally while collaborating with producers back home in Nigeria. He balances his music career with studies in computer information and cybersecurity at Schenectady County Community College and a passion for hairstyling, a profession he hopes to expand into entrepreneurship.

Looking ahead, Aberonmu is set to release a five-track EP in February 2025 titled King of New York. The project celebrates his new home while conveying messages of hope and determination. “The title track is about appreciating the opportunities in the United States and New York specifically,” he said. “It’s a reminder that you have to work hard and make the most of what you have.”

When asked about his long-term goals, Aberonmu emphasized his entrepreneurial spirit. While he plans to complete his degree, his primary ambition is to open a hair school. “I’ve studied the environment here, and there’s a need for it,” he said. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart, and I want to work for myself.”

Aberonmu also aims to grow the Afrobeat scene in New York. He has performed at various events in the region and envisions organizing an Afrobeat music festival to introduce more people to the genre. Lion Superboi’s music is available on streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

“There’s not much of an African music scene here yet, so I want to start something new,” he said. “Keep watching for Lion Superboi, the King of New York. Big things are coming.”