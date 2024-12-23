COLONIE – On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at approximately 9:24 p.m., State Police assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol responded to a report of a two-car crash on the Northway in Colonie.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Emmanuel Rosario Echevarria, 30, of Clifton Park, had rear-ended another vehicle. Rosario Echevarria denied injuries and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.

He was transported to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing, where he recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.16%. Further investigation revealed that Rosario Echevarria had a prior DWI conviction within the last ten years, elevating this offense to a felony.

Rosario Echevarria was charged with felony DWI and issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on Monday, Dec. 30. He was released pending his court appearance.

Gun charges

LOUDONVILLE – On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Colonie police arrested Michael Jeram, 34, of Loudonville, on gun-related charges stemming from a Nov. 7 incident at his home.

According to police, Jeram was brought to Colonie police by Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies.

Jeram was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green. Over the last two years, he has faced multiple arrests on various charges, including grand larceny and first-degree identity theft, both felonies, as well as five counts of third-degree identity theft and one count of public lewdness, both misdemeanors.

In May 2023, Jeram was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation and failed to appear for his court date, leading to outstanding warrants.

Seven arrests for larcenies

COLONIE – A local man facing multiple larceny charges was brought to the Colonie police station twice in the same week while in custody at the Albany County jail.

According to police, Adam Lemorta, 34, of Colonie, was first charged on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for four incidents, including two at the Latham Farms Hannaford on March 19 and November 20. Lemorta, who had previously been trespassed from the store, was charged with two counts of burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was also charged for incidents at Macy’s on January 21 and October 26, 2023, where he allegedly committed grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

On Monday, Dec. 9, Lemorta returned to the police station for additional charges. He was accused of three separate petit larcenies at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Hannaford at Latham Farms and Price Chopper on Central Avenue, all on October 16. He also faced an additional felony robbery charge for the Hannaford incident due to his trespass warrant.

Lemorta was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and returned to the Albany County jail.

Possession of cocaine

CLIFTON PARK – Colonie police traveled to Clifton Park to pick up a Stillwater man on Wednesday, Dec. 4, for an incident at the Latham Inn and Suites on Nov. 9 involving drugs.

According to police, Christian Coy, 31, allegedly had a quantity of cocaine in his possession. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony.

Coy was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Domestic charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1:38 a.m. for a domestic dispute.

According to police, Roy King, 29, whose address is listed as the hotel, was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury and acting in a manner to injure a child, both misdemeanors.

King was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a property damage automobile accident on Friday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of New Karner, Vly, and Watervliet Shaker Roads and found the driver impaired.

According to reports, the investigation revealed a 49-year-old Schenectady woman was driving and exhibited signs of impairment. She refused to take a breath test and was taken into custody.

The woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and refusal to take a breath test, both misdemeanors. She was also ticketed for failing to obey a traffic device.

The woman was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Dec. 16.

Warrant arrests this week

Nicholas Delacruz, 34, of Preston Hollow, was taken into custody at the Northway Mall on Thursday, Dec. 5 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in August.

Krystal Carraway, 30, of Cohoes, was arrested at the Price Chopper on Loudon Road on Saturday, Dec. 7 for having an active arrest warrant for not showing up to court in August.

Dennis Farrell, 46, of Colonie, was arrested after a file check on him at a domestic incident. He had an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna and was transported to meet officers from that department.

Joel Davilla, 38, of Schenectady, was taken into custody at Target on Central Avenue after a check of his ID showed an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Jack Frazier, Jr., 38, of Waterford, was brought to Colonie police on Monday, Dec. 9 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in September. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and held.

Jonathan Tedford, 19, who is homeless, was arraigned on Monday, Dec. 9 for not showing up to court for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in April.

Aaron Collado, 34, who is homeless, was brought from the Albany County jail on Monday, Dec. 9 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in November. He was arraigned and sent back to the jail.

Davona Heath, 36, of Albany, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Watervliet while serving an order of protection on Monday, Dec. 9. She was transported to meet officers from that department.