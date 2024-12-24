If it’s in the game, it may come from here

ALBANY—The University at Albany is launching two new academic programs in game design and development, aimed at equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the booming global gaming industry.

Starting in Fall 2025, UAlbany will offer a Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development and a Master of Science in Strategic Game Design and Applied Development, with approval from the New York State Education Department.

The undergraduate program is designed to combine theoretical learning with practical, hands-on experience, while the master’s program is the first graduate-level gaming program within the SUNY system. Both will be housed in the Department of Information Sciences & Technology under the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC).

Meeting demand

The announcement comes as the gaming industry continues its rapid expansion, driven by advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. The global gaming market is projected to reach $293.2 billion by 2027. Locally, the Capital Region is home to 20 gaming studios employing over 500 professionals, including major players like Blizzard Entertainment, Velan Studios, and WB Games New York.

“Gaming is about more than just entertainment; it’s a driving force in technology, storytelling, and innovation,” said CEHC Dean Robert Griffin. “Our new programs will prepare students for a variety of careers in this growing industry, leveraging opportunities in the Capital Region for internships and jobs.”

The Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development will require 58 credits and include real-world projects culminating in a professional portfolio. Students can focus their studies in areas such as innovative narrative design, game programming, simulation and serious games, networking and security, emerging technologies in gaming, artificial intelligence applications, or a self-designed concentration tailored to their interests. The program also offers interdisciplinary courses in animation and digital art through the Department of Art and Art History, and in electronic music and technology through the Department of Music and Theatre, both housed within the College of Arts and Sciences.

“We are thrilled to collaborate across departments to provide students with the aesthetic, practical, and technical skills needed to succeed in game development,” said Daniel Goodwin, chair of the Department of Art and Art History.

The Master of Science in Strategic Game Design and Applied Development will focus on preparing students for leadership roles in game production and innovation. The program allows students to specialize in cybersecurity in games, games and learning, leadership and management in game production, game design, user experience, or a self-designed concentration. Graduate students will complete a 36-credit curriculum, which includes required courses, electives, and a capstone project.

“Graduates will be well-prepared for careers in game design, programming, emerging technologies, and beyond,” said Carol Anne Germain, chair of the Department of Information Sciences & Technology.

These programs build on UAlbany’s existing game design and development minor and concentration for informatics students. Earlier this month, the university hosted a hackathon attended by more than 660 gaming enthusiasts. The event concluded with Troy-based Wolfjaw Studios establishing a $35,000 scholarship for game design students.

For more information on these programs and other CEHC initiatives, visit www.albany.edu.