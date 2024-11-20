Happy Birthday to Cohoes’ grand old lady

COHOES — The Cohoes Music Hall will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a full day of events organized by the Playhouse Stage Company on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The sesquicentennial celebration will offer a mix of family-friendly activities, historical theater, and live music, paying homage to the hall’s diverse cultural legacy.

“Cohoes Music Hall is one of the most intimate and historic performing arts spaces in the country,” said Owen Smith, Producing Artistic Director of Playhouse Stage Company. “We are delighted to mark this 150th anniversary with a lineup that celebrates the hall’s broad programming history and community focus.”

The celebration begins with a free Family Fun Day Open House from 10 a.m. to noon. It will feature live music by popular children’s entertainer Andy the Music Man and activities like face painting and balloon animals. The Open House highlights the hall’s commitment to the community and its history as a place that welcomes young audiences.

A staged reading of London Assurance, a comedic farce and the first play performed at the hall in 1874, will be presented by Playhouse Stage Company in collaboration with Creative License Theatre Collective at 2 p.m. Directed by Aaron Holbritter, the performance features notable Capital Region actors, including Ryan Palmer and Laura Darling. The event includes a champagne toast to honor the hall’s long-standing role in the arts community. Tickets are available for $35.

Rounding out the day, at 8 p.m., is a performance by Get Zep!, a tribute band featuring members of Troy’s Super 400 and Hudson Valley vocalistSean Matthew Whiteford. Known for their sold-out Led Zeppelin shows at the hall, the group will perform the album The Song Remains the Same in full, along with other classic Zeppelin tracks. Tickets are $33 in advance or $36 on the day of the show.

Since opening in 1874, the Cohoes Music Hall has seen diverse performances, from vaudeville acts to live music, hosting icons such as Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill Cody. The hall closed in 1936 but was restored in 1975 and has seen a resurgence under the Playhouse Stage Company’s management, bringing in a record number of shows annually. Cohoes Mayor William T. Keeler emphasized the venue’s importance, calling it a “city treasure” and an “anchor for our downtown community.”

Stephen Napier Jr., Cohoes Director of Community & Economic Development, noted the venue’s role in drawing visitors to local businesses, particularly on Remsen Street, highlighting recent improvements funded through initiatives like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“The roof and HVAC upgrades we’re completing will help ensure this building thrives for another 150 years,” Napier said.

Tickets for London Assurance and Get Zep! are available at the Cohoes Music Hall box office, by phone, or online at thecohoesmusichall.org. The Family Fun Day Open House is free, and no tickets are required.