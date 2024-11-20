Coach reflects on team’s journey

MIDDLETOWN—The Bethlehem Central boys’ varsity soccer team concluded its season after a hard-fought match against Clarence of Buffalo, resulting in a 2-0 loss on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Head Coach Brian Spina expressed nothing but pride in his team’s performance and growth over the season.

“We played well, had a lot of opportunities, but unfortunately couldn’t put them away,” Spina said. “In the first half, we dominated, keeping play mostly on their side of the field. We had 10 corners and seven shots, but their goalie was exceptional.”

Facing strong winds, with gusts up to 20 mph, added to the challenge. The second half saw a more even matchup, with Clarence ultimately capitalizing on a loose ball in the box to score the first goal. Spina acknowledged that the team took risks late in the game by pushing more players forward, which allowed Clarence’s top scorer to seal the game with a second goal.

After the game, Spina stressed to his players the importance of perspective. “It’s never easy to end the season with a loss, but I told the boys they should be proud of what they achieved this year,” he said. “They handled it with grace, and I’m proud of them for that.”

The Eagles (16-5 overall, 10-3 in league play) entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the state and 45th in the country on Maxpreps.com.

Reflecting on next year, Spina noted that the team will lose eight seniors, including four starters. However, he remains optimistic about the younger players stepping up, as they did this season after losing 12 seniors from the previous year. “We’ll need some guys to step up again,” he said.

Two of the squad’s top three offensive players will graduate this June, seniors Dylan Rowe (26 points) and Muamer Kanic (13). Oliver Reichman, who finished second on the team with 19 points, will be a senior next fall.

This season, the team embraced the role of underdog, a mentality that proved beneficial in high-stakes games. “We liked being the team that nobody expected much from. Going into games without pressure helped us play freely,” Spina explained. “We faced undefeated teams like Mohonasen, Columbia, and Nottingham, and without the burden of expectation, the boys could just focus on their game.”

Support from the community was another highlight. The team received a warm send-off from Bethlehem Central High School students, teachers, and administrators the night before the match.

“We’re very thankful for our community, families, and everyone who supported us along the way,” Spina said. “We have the best home soccer community, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”