HUDSON FALLS—The Strand Theatre will host a Neil Diamond tribute night on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m., featuring local musician Rich Ortiz and his band.

Performing classics from Neil Diamond’s extensive catalog, Ortiz will be joined by Megan Houde, Eric Hofmanis, Jonathan Newell, and Pete Vumbacco.

The evening will begin with an opening performance by Lennon & McCartney, a duo from the Beatles tribute band Across The Pond, setting the stage for an exciting night of music.

Tickets are $20 for balcony seating and $25 for floor seating. They can be purchased at the Strand Box Office (cash or check only) or online through Brown Paper Tickets. Doors to the lobby, coffee shop, and box office will open at 6:30 p.m.

For additional details and to purchase tickets online, visit the Strand Theatre’s website at www.mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls.