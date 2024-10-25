Pierce is the newcomer after Bendett’s seat in State Assembly District 107

ALBANY—In the race for the 107th District of the New York State Assembly, Democratic challenger Chloe Pierce is vying for the seat held by Republican incumbent Scott Bendett.

Cost of Living

Pierce underlined the need for the state to take on a greater share of education and Medicaid costs to relieve middle-class families from high property taxes. She advocates for more affordable housing and addressing utility price-gouging.

“We need the state to pick up a bigger share of the costs so we can offset and lower property taxes on middle-class families while maintaining great schools and services,” Pierce said. “To address [the rising cost of living], we must increase the supply of affordable housing for seniors, working families, and people entering the workforce.”

Bendett focuses on balancing essential public services with keeping property taxes low. He supports the Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan and aims to reduce energy costs, expand tax credits, and reduce taxes on pensions for seniors.

“I support the Inflation Relief & Consumer Assistance Plan to ease the burden on consumers by reducing the cost of everyday items. I’m also working to lower energy bills by cutting assessments and ensuring transparency,” Bendett said.

Affordable Housing

Pierce stresses the importance of expanding affordable housing and argues that rent control should be a local decision and warns of large corporations exploiting affordable housing.

“We need to smartly incentivize the construction of new housing with a focus on providing affordable homes for seniors, veterans, working families, and young people entering the workforce,” Pierce explained.​

Bendett advocates for a local, balanced approach to housing, focusing on infrastructure improvements to support community growth.

“We should focus on laying the groundwork for municipalities to grow on their own terms. Improving infrastructure—such as water, sewage, and broadband—will enhance livability and attract businesses,” Bendett said.​

Public Safety

Pierce endorses stronger gun laws and believes in improving police-community relations.

“We need stronger gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, domestic abusers, and those who would harm our communities,” Pierce said. “And we need to improve police-community relations.”​

Bendett’s vision for public safety includes fixing the state’s cashless bail laws and increasing law enforcement presence in schools.

“We need to fix cashless bail by restoring judges’ ability to consider dangerousness when determining bail,” Bendett said. “Ensuring school safety is also a top priority; I support increasing law enforcement presence in schools.”​

Economics

Pierce believes in investing in wind, solar, and geothermal sectors while maintaining infrastructure improvements to attract businesses and create jobs.

“Green energy – wind, solar, and geothermal specifically – are the key to restoring the upstate economy,” Pierce said. “We need to continue to invest in infrastructure, which makes our region more attractive to businesses.”​

Bendett’s supports reducing the regulatory burden on small businesses and simplifying taxes to encourage job growth.

“Supporting sector partnerships will be crucial,” Bendett said. “By collaborating with industry clusters, local education, and workforce development entities, we can address skill needs and prepare our workforce for the future.”

Health Care

Pierce advocates for increased state support for healthcare facilities, particularly in lower-income and rural communities. She also stresses that mental health care should be treated equally to physical health care in terms of insurance coverage.

“Mental health care should be covered by insurance in the same fashion as physical health care, to ensure it is accessible for all who need it,” Pierce said.​

Bendett calls for reforms to protect consumer choice in healthcare programs and increased funding for nursing homes and mental health services. He highlights the need to adjust cost-of-living rates for healthcare providers.

“Addressing the mental health crisis is crucial, and we must ensure that services are both accessible and affordable,” Bendett said.