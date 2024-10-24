HUDSON FALLS—The tribute band Raise Your Hands will bring the music of Bon Jovi to the Strand Theatre on Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m.

The band, known for its energetic performances and faithful renditions of Bon Jovi’s greatest hits, promises an evening of rock music that will transport the audience back to the height of Bon Jovi’s career. Fans can expect to hear classics like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’s My Life,” and “Bed of Roses,” as well as other iconic songs from the band’s catalog.

The event will feature bar service, allowing attendees to enjoy drinks as they sing along to Bon Jovi’s timeless music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just enjoy classic rock, Raise Your Hands is set to deliver an exciting night of entertainment.

Ticket options include $25 for balcony seating, $30 for the lower level, and $50 for VIP tickets. The VIP experience includes front-row seating, a pre-show party in the loft above the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a meet-and-greet with the band, a poster and gift bag, a bonus ticket to another E1 Presents show at the Strand, and an E1 Presents T-shirt. Only 10 VIP tickets are available, and they can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Strand Box Office (cash or check only) or online at Eventbrite.

For additional details and the ticketing link, visit the Strand Theatre’s website at www.mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls.