HUDSON FALLS—The Artimus Pyle Band will perform at the Strand Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The band is known for paying tribute to the legendary southern rock group, led by former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle. Pyle, a 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, played a key role in shaping Lynyrd Skynyrd’s signature sound during his time with the band, contributing to iconic hits such as “Freebird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The current lineup of the Artimus Pyle Band includes Pyle on drums, alongside Brad Durden, Jerry Lyda, Jeff Delk, and Scott Raines. The group is recognized for their energetic performances and dedication to preserving the spirit of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s music.

As part of the evening’s event, a raffle will be held for a collectible Lynyrd Skynyrd 30th anniversary Epiphone Les Paul gold top guitar. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each or three for $20, with proceeds benefiting the Strand Theatre. The winner will be drawn during the event, though attendance is not required to win. Vintage Village Craftsman has donated the guitar.

Ticket prices for the concert are $50 for floor-level seating, $40 for the lower balcony, and $30 for the upper balcony.

Tickets are available at the Strand Box Office, which accepts cash or check, or can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets. The Strand Theatre’s doors will open at 6 p.m., including access to the lobby, coffee shop, and box office.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Strand Theatre’s website at www.mystrandtheatre.org. The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls.