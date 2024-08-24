SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady County Historical Society invites the public to explore the “Gilded Age Scandals” walking tour on Friday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The tour will delve into the darker side of the Gilded Age, focusing on scandals, corruption, and intrigue that shaped Schenectady during this opulent period. Participants will learn about the city’s historic figures and notorious events.

The tour begins at the Historical Society’s Mabee Farm Historic Site. Tickets are $12, and pre-registration is recommended.

For more information, visit the Schenectady County Historical Society’s event page at https://schenectadyhistorical.org/event/gilded/.