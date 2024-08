SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady County Historical Society is offering a unique “Kayak Through History” tour on the Mohawk River on Friday, Aug. 30.

The guided tour explores the historical significance of the Mohawk River and its impact on Schenectady. The event costs $35 and includes a kayak, life vest, and paddle.

For more details, visit https://schenectadyhistorical.org/event/kayak807/.