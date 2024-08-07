Under the Big Top

TROY – The Contemporary Circus and Immersive Arts Center announces the return of “Circus in the Park,” an eight-day event under the big top in Troy’s Prospect Park, running from Saturday, Aug. 10, to Saturday, Aug. 17.

The annual tradition will transform the park into a week-long venue for contemporary circus arts, showcasing a mix of local, national, and international talent, and offering family-friendly entertainment designed to appeal to a wide audience.

The event kicks off with performances by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, an acclaimed troupe from Brooklyn known for their innovative blend of circus, sideshow, and vaudeville. They will perform three shows on Aug. 10 and 11 during the opening weekend. Audiences can expect a mix of ground and aerial performances that push the boundaries of human skill and creativity.

The big top tent, which stands 34 feet tall and covers 4,000 square feet, will be the focal point of these breathtaking displays. Tickets for these performances are priced at $25 for general admission, with children under 12 admitted for just $5.

“Troy’s ‘Circus in the Park’ is one of the most charming spectacles in the Capital Region that you do not want to miss,” said Corey Aldrich, director of operations for this year’s circus. “Going to see the circus under a big top tent is a timeless experience that can be shared by all generations. And we really do have something for everyone this summer.”

The excitement continues throughout the week with a diverse lineup of performances and activities. On Aug. 12, the CCIAC will host a youth circus camp for children ages 7 to 17. This full-day camp, which runs through Aug. 16, offers young participants the opportunity to learn aerial and ground-based circus skills, including aerial silks, tumbling, and juggling.

The camp is a perfect introduction for first-time students and a chance for returning students to deepen their skills. Enrollment costs $425, with discounts available for members and families registering multiple children.

One of the week’s highlights will be a special fundraising performance by Cirque Kikasse from Montreal on the evening of Aug. 15. This unique event, titled “SANTÉ!,” will feature high-level acrobatics and a playful, dynamic show centered around a food and beer truck. In addition to the circus performances, the evening will include happenstance entertainment led by magician and ringmaster Jim Snack.

Tickets for this fundraising event are priced at $100 for general admission, with an early bird special of $75 available through Aug. 2. Children under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult.

The week will also include a student showcase by Latham-based Good Karma Studio on Aug. 16, featuring performances on silks, lyra, and more. The event will include food from local vendors, face painting, and craft booths, making it a fun outing for the entire family.

The week’s grand finale is the Free Family Circus Day on Aug. 17. This event is open to the public and will feature performances and interactive workshops by Westchester Circus Arts. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic baskets to enjoy a day of circus-themed fun. The day will include a variety of participatory activities, such as tightwire walking, juggling, and stilt-walking, suitable for children ages 5 to 18.

“We are excited to bring a broad diversity of seasoned circus professionals to Troy this Aug.,” Aldrich said. “This year’s ‘Circus in the Park’ is supporting all levels of the circus ecosystem, while showcasing a range of performance styles. All the shows will be amazing, but I am especially excited to see our new circus friends from Montreal—what a show they put on!”

For tickets and more information, visit CCIAC’s website at https://www.cciac.us/.