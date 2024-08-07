Outside EMS, fire agencies could use and help stimulate local business

ALBANY — Albany County is considering the former Roberts Towing & Recovery Center and adjacent land on Route 9W for a proposed public safety center.

County Fire Coordinator Gerald E. Paris Jr. detailed the proposal before the county Audit & Finance Committee, outlining his vision for a comprehensive public safety center that would serve fire, police, and EMS services across the region.

The site includes an existing 13,000-square-foot building which Paris plans to develop into classrooms and indoor training areas. The center’s strategic location near major highways and local hotels is expected to make it a regional hub for specialized training.

The proposal would require the purchase of the 7.7-acre lot at a cost of up to $1.1 million. The total cost of construction could be offset by System for Award Management grants and contributions from municipalities that would utilize the facility.

Paris said the facility would address a critical need in the region, as the only comparable training center is currently located near Rome in Oneida County.

Paris projected that the facility could also generate revenue for the county through usage fees. Additionally, the influx of trainees from outside the region is expected to boost local businesses, particularly hotels and restaurants in the 9W corridor.

“If we build it, they will come,” Paris said. “And what I mean by coming is bringing outsiders in from around the area to come here for specific training.”

The public safety center is intended to support various training activities, including EVOC (Emergency Vehicle Operations Course) training, SRT (Special Response Team) training, and rappelling exercises utilizing the site’s varied terrain.

Paris noted that the facility could also be used to train firefighters in emerging challenges, such as responding to lithium-ion battery fires, for which there is currently no specialized training site in the state.

Since taking over as fire coordinator, Paris said he has overseen a significant increase in the county’s state outreach fire training hours, growing from 1,200 hours to 3,250 hours in the current budget year. This growth underscores the county’s commitment to advancing fire safety and preparedness, with the new facility serving as a cornerstone of these efforts.

Paris told committee members that the facility is also positioned to help the county navigate potential changes to national fire service standards. He shared the potential impact of the proposed OSHA Fire Brigade Standard, which could impose significant new training requirements on volunteer fire departments. He added that the county would be better prepared for these changes by having an advanced training facility.

Paris highlighted the need for a training tower, one that the Albany Fire Department could use. Other communities have addressed similar demands. Colonie is developing a new three-story facility, and Guilderland is nearly 80% complete with renovating its facility, including a tower that is expected to be operational by the end of September.