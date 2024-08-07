Dean Fullerton appointed as COO of Plug Power Inc.

ALBANY COUNTY — Hydrogen fuel cell producer Plug Power Inc. has appointed former Amazon executive Dean Fullerton as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Fullerton’s hiring was announced in a statement released Tuesday, July 30. The company stated that he is expected to bring extensive experience from his 14-year tenure at Amazon, where he oversaw engineering services for North America, Europe, and emerging countries.

In his new role, Fullerton is expected to work closely with Plug Power’s executive team to develop and implement strategic plans aimed at identifying growth opportunities and operational improvements. His responsibilities will include global oversight of project execution, manufacturing, supply chain, and hydrogen generation.

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said Fullerton’s appointment is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Plug Power’s strategic goals while maintaining operational efficiency and fostering a culture of innovation.

“Hiring Dean as COO is a landmark hire for our organization,” Marsh stated. “As a long-time client of ours, we have a strong working relationship with Dean and look forward to his contributions to the expansion of our logistics operations as we pioneer and scale up a vertically integrated green hydrogen ecosystem.”

During his tenure at Amazon, Fullerton held the position of Vice President of Global Engineering and Security Services. His responsibilities included overseeing Operations Engineering, Planning and Analytics, Reliability and Maintenance Engineering, Global Security, Real Estate Transactions, and Global Procurement. He was instrumental in building Amazon’s hydrogen economy team and led projects that supported various operational enhancements, resulting in significant carbon footprint reductions and cost savings.

Fullerton holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. His career began at United Parcel Service, where he spent 13 years in Industrial Engineering, followed by eight years at a supply chain and logistics engineering consulting firm. Before joining Amazon, he served as Senior Director of Engineering and Maintenance for North America at Gap Inc.

The long-standing business relationship between Plug Power and Amazon has been marked by strategic investments and successful collaborations. Since April 2017, Amazon has utilized Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cell solutions to power its material-handling equipment, contributing to its sustainability goals and improving logistics efficiency.

Plug Power is dedicated to building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, encompassing production, storage, delivery, and energy generation to help its customers meet business goals and decarbonize the economy. The company has deployed over 69,000 fuel cell systems and more than 250 fueling stations globally, and it remains the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With its state-of-the-art Gigafactory and multiple green hydrogen production plants, Plug Power aims to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe.