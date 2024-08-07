Historic homestead listed on National Register after local business owner Michelle Dinsmore renovates to save it.

LOUDONVILLE – Home is more than just a place—it’s a keeper of memories, and for Michelle Dinsmore, preserving and repurposing her historic home was a way to honor those memories and the history embedded within.

She grew up in the house at 475 Loudon Road with her parents, Hans and Lise Toch, and upon their passing knew she had to do something with the house and its history.

And the property, known as the Turner Farm, is historic. It was built in the 1700’s by Peter Turner, who served under George Washington in the Revolutionary War. Establishing the farm on land leased from Stephen Van Rensselaer III, the last patron of Rensselaerswyck.

There are very few buildings from that time that still stand in the Town of Colonie, a time before Colonie became a bustling suburb of Albany.

“The Turner Farm isn’t just a building; it’s a living testament to Colonie’s journey from colonial settlement to suburb,” Dinsmore said at a gathering to dedicate a historic marker for the property on Wednesday, July 31.

She was joined by State, Town and Federal representatives to show off the marker and highlight two years of renovations to the house and grounds.

Dinsmore said that the project was not just about restoring an old and worthy building, but also about breathing new life into a piece of Colonie’s history, ensuring that its stories and significance are preserved for future generations. One person sharing the memories at the event was Mimi Evans.

“I grew up in the Turner Farm house, raised by my mother and grandmother after my father died. My mother was born in the house next door, so I have deep emotional ties to this property.” Evans said. “My grandmother, Margaret Francis McEwan, told me many stories of the property’s history, like how it was a stagecoach stop and part of a bigger farm.”

Evans’ grandfather was also the Editor and Publisher of the Troy Times and a U.S. Ambassador.

With all the history locked inside, Dinsmore said that she wants to see properties like this used in new ways.

“I see this project as an opportunity to engage with the community and local officials to find innovative ways to honor our past while looking to the future,” she said. “By working together, we can create a vibrant, sustainable vision for Colonie that respects our heritage and supports a diversified economy.”

The zoning of the property does not allow for uses for much more than residential and Dinsmore would like something that fits, but more than traditional uses that are currently permitted.

“I am not exactly sure what that looks like, but I sure would like to explore something more,” She said. “The vision is about passing on a legacy to future generations of Colonie residents and Albany County at large, ensuring that they can connect with their roots and be inspired by the stories of those who came before them.

She said that many historic structures are destroyed to make way for modern priorities and once they are gone, there is no going back.

Dinsmore has taken on historic projects before, converting two Churches to usable and workable spaces in Albany and Grafton.

The former St. Teresa’s Church on New Scotland Avenue is now the home of Overit Media and Overit Studios, of which she is a partner and creative strategist.