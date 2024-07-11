Summer movie magic for all

ALBANY — This summer, the Palace Theatre’s Summer in the City Movie Series will offer free, family-friendly movies to children and families from neighborhoods around the storied venue.

The movie series is intended to help families beat the summer heat by offering free games, educational activities, and screenings of popular and beloved films inside the historic theater.

“No matter what your age, whether you’re a grandparent, a little kid, or a teenager, it’s something that the whole family can come see,” encouraged Sean Allen, Director of Marketing at the Palace Performing Arts Center. “Our goal was to put on something that was appropriate for all ages and we wouldn’t have to charge anybody for.”

Since its inception in 2015, Summer in the City has been part of the Palace Theatre’s Community Engagement Initiative and is one of several free and low-cost arts and educational programs offered by the Palace that aim to create positive impacts for local children and families each year.

“The Palace is the perfect place for families to beat the heat, spend quality time together, and gain an appreciation for the arts and the rich history of our community,” noted Kathy Lanni, Broadview Chief Community Officer and sponsor of the event. “We have proudly served as a sponsor of this program since 2016 to ensure children and families in the City of Albany can enjoy the magic of the movies all summer.”

“As a resident of the neighborhood, it’s our job to make sure that anybody in our neighborhood can enjoy this place,” continued Allen. “It’s important for us to be able to provide and give back to the neighborhood that we live in.”

The movie series has been at the heart of the community for the past nine years and draws large crowds every year. In 2023, an average of 900 people attended the final film showing, with an average of 700 or more people attending each week. In total, over 6,000 people attended the series over the summer.

This summer, the doors open at noon for activities. The movies begin at 1 p.m. The series opened on July 9 with a screening of “Wish.” On July 16, there will be a showing of the frequently requested film “Shrek,” followed by the equally highly requested film “The Lion King” on July 23. ‘Wonka’ will close out the July screenings on July 30.

August showings begin on August 6 with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” On August 13, there will be a screening of “Trolls: Band Together,” followed by another audience-requested film, “The Princess and the Frog,” on August 20.

To end the series on August 28, there will be a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Immediately after the screening, there will be a special ice cream social open to the public, with activities, giveaways, and free ice cream courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

Each week, activities will fit the themes of the films.

“We do something different every week,” said Allen. “It’s a little bit of everything.”

2024 Summer in the City

Shrek July 16

The Lion King July 23

Wonka July 30

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

Mutant Mayhem Aug. 6

The Princess and the Frog Aug. 20

For all events, doors open on Tuesday at noon for activities; movies begin at 1 p.m.

palacealbany.org/education/sitc