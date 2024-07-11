A stroke couldn’t silence his beat

ALBANY — Gregory Nash’s place was behind a drum kit, and he fought like hell to get there.

That was never more evident than when he returned to perform on The Hollow’s cramped stage more than a year after a debilitating stroke had stolen his speech and robbed him of the use of his right arm. Through physical therapy, he wrestled back his ability to drum.

Nash wanted the night to show his gratitude for the support he had received: to his friend and fellow musician Gary “Sly” Fox, who had hosted a fundraiser months before, and to Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, which helped him get back behind the kit.

The night featured performances by Toys in the Attic, Blase Debris, Stripped, Walpurgis, and Maryanne. In an incredible exhibition of determination, he played for them all.

“[What’s] most important to me is my drumming,” he stated through a phone text conversation days before the show. It was still too difficult to talk. “I have no kids, no wife, no girlfriend. Playing drums is where I spiritually connect with an audience.”

Spreading his infectious love of music wherever he went, to whoever was around, was his passion. That’s the kind of guy he was. — Michael Normandin

Gregory John Nash, a cherished drummer who overcame a stroke to continue his passion and left an indelible mark on his community through his music and friendships, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, at 52.

Born in Albany, Greg was the son of Jacqueline (Neary) and the late William J. Nash Jr. He attended St. Pius X School and later graduated from South Colonie Central High School.

“He will be forever missed and eternally cherished,” read his obituary. “His spontaneous sense of humor, his spirit, and his music will live on forever in the hearts of those who love him.”

Memories were shared by many area players across social media. Scotty Mac recounted moments reciting movie quotes while on road trips to the Midwest. Michael Normandin said Nash recognized their mutual love for Iron Maiden by trading rare bootlegs.

“He would randomly surprise me with various bootleg CDs of vintage Maiden shows and such, along with a humorous personal note,” Normandin stated. “Spreading his infectious love of music wherever he went, to whoever was around, was his passion. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Fox once described Nash as a “sweet guy and a great drummer.” He recalled sneaking into joints as a teenager to see Nash play. In a previous interview, he marveled at Nash’s musical vocabulary, which enabled him to sit behind any band and pick up songs with little practice.

“Always an amazing drummer to jam with, or watch,” Fox shared in an online statement last week. “Gone too soon.”

In addition to his late father, Greg is predeceased by his siblings Nancy L. Nash, Daniel M. Nash, and William J. Nash III, as well as his niece Jacqueline Nash Kindlon. He is survived by his mother Jacqueline Nash; siblings Derek Nash and Natalie (James) Keenan; nieces and nephews Madelyn, Klara, Derek Jr., Colin, Mason, and Daniel (Alexis); as well as great-nieces and nephews Harper, Keira, Scarlett, and Nora.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend calling hours at The Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham on Friday, July 5. A Mass of Christian Burial was held the following day at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville.

Memorial donations may be made to either Save The Music Foundation at https://donate.savethemusic.org/, The American Stroke Foundation at https://americanstroke.org/donate/, or The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at https://www.mohawkhumane.org/donate.