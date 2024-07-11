Albany County Public Works Department Road Work on CR 306 (Voorheesville Ave.) in the Village of Voorheesville and the Town of New Scotland

The Albany County Department of Public Works advises that there will be lane closures beginning on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 through Monday, July 22, 2024 from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day.

Temporary, intermittent lane closures within the work zone with alternating one-way traffic will be necessary. Flaggers will direct drivers on how to proceed through the work zone.

If you have any questions, please call Albany County Department of Public Works at 518-765-2055.

Albany County thanks you in advance for your patience during this important project.