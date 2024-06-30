GUILDERLAND – Summer time is here and so are dollar movie watching events. Regal Cinema 18 at Crossgates Mall will be having dollar movie watching days every Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 25 with the showing of the films, Despicable Me and Migration, Tuesday, July 2 movie showings featured Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse and Paw Patrol: The Movie, and Tuesday, July 9 movie showings will feature Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. To plan your movie viewing, go to Regal – Crossgates (shopcrossgates.com).