Cohoes man charged in incident on Cobbee Road

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a report of a vehicle annoying on Cobbee Road on Monday, June 3 and found the driver allegedly had no license and was drunk.

According to reports, at 6:48 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle and came in contact with the driver, Matthew Pelcher, 49, of Cohoes. Officers observed him to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Pelcher was given and failed field sobriety tests.

He also did not have a license, the vehicle did not have a valid registration, plates or insurance.

Pelcher also refused to take a breath test.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation – first degree, a felony, and DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation – second degree, both misdemeanors, and ticketed operating a vehicle by an unlicensed driver, improper plates, no insurance and refusing a breath test.

Pelcher was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 17.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – On Monday, June 3, Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue at 9:35 a.m. for a report of a larceny.

According to reports, when officers arrived the subject, Antwaun Brown, 46, of Albany complained of leg pain and was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital and treated.

He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Brown was release with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 12.

Parked in road, DWI

COLONIE – At 10:15 p.m. on Monday, June 3, Colonie police were dispatched to check a subject on Thelma Street and found him parked in the roadway.

According to reports, a 39-year-old Albany man was interviewed and officers observed signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests. The man provided a breath sample that returned over a .18 percent BAC. He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for parking in the road.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 17.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a black Nissan for traffic violations on 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of New Karner Road and Central Avenue on Monday, June 3 and found the man was wanted.

An investigation showed that Joel Jurado, 26, of Colonie, had an active arrest warrant out of the City of Schenectady. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – On Tuesday, June 4 at 11:24 a.m., Colonie police responded to the Exxon Station on Loudon Road for a trouble-with-a customer call.

The Subject, Joshua Temple, 32, of Cohoes, was found to have multiple warrants in different jurisdictions. Cohoes was contacted and officers from that department responded to the scene and took custody of Temple.

Burglary and grand larceny

COLONIE – A 27-year-old Cohoes man was arrested by Colonie police as he was being released from the Albany County jail on Tuesday, June 4 for another incident.

According to reports, Maliem Murphy, was taken into custody in connection with a commercial burglary at the Five Guys Restaurant in Latham in March.

He was charged with burglary – third degree and grand larceny, both felonies. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and NYS Parole was notified.

Trespass and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded Tuesday, June 4 at 12:28 p.m. to the Hannaford on Wolf Road and found a homeless man was not supposed to be there.

Police arrested Keven O’berry-Hall, 19, and found that he also had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. He ticketed and was turned over to officers from that department.

Warrants

COLONIE – Menands police arrested Harold Cook, 46, of Loudonville, on two outstanding warrants from the Town of Colonie. Cook allegedly did not appear and was sent to the Albany County jail on Tuesday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m.

DWI on Central

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the area of Central and Lincoln Avenues on Tuesday June 4 at 9:50 p.m. for a report of an erratic driver.

Officers stopped a vehicle and interviewed the driver, a 55-year-old Colonie man at the scene. Officers observed the man to have watery eyes, poor coordination and balance and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

The man was charged with DWI and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 17.