GHENT – Art Omi will be opening its new exhibition show, Nathan Young: Tune It Or Die! Saturday, July 6 with an opening reception to be held from 5-8 p.m. Young, from Delaware, will be premiering a new body of art which includes reimagined flags and focusing on peyote, a medicine and sacrament in the Native American church. Young will also incorporate a new musical score, consisting of motorcycles and dirt bikes titled, “Tune It Or Die! The exhibit will be on view inside the Newmark Gallery until Sept. 3. For more information, go to Nathan Young: Tune It Or Die! – Art Omi.