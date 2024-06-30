ALBANY – Summer is here and so is the summer weather. Stop by the Ten Broeck Mansion on Saturday, July 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for a free history-inspired STEAM program. Children and adults can learn how to make their own weathervane and learn how the weather has impacted the City of Albany in its historical weather events. Two special guest speakers, a member of the National Weather Service and a meteorologist from News10 ABC will be in attendance. Ten Broeck Mansion is located at 9 Ten Broeck Place, Albany. For more information, go to the mansion’s Eventbrite page.