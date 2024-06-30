ALBANY – Save the date to attend and take part in the Capital Region Matchmaker, a one-day matchmaker event where small business owners, prime government contractors, and government agencies from across New York State to intermingle with one another at the Albany Marriott held Tuesday, July 16, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and access resource partners who will be on hand for support. Ticket prices for this event range from $65 per person for a small business owner, $125 for prime buyers (two people per one table), free for agency buyers, and $250/$350 for banks and financial institutions with and without matchmaking. For more information, go to Upstate NY Matchmaker (socio.events).