Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, originally scheduled to perform, have canceled their appearance due to a vocal issue affecting Bruce Hornsby’s ability to sing and speak. The Office of General Services (OGS) will announce a new performer soon.

The event will include a naturalization ceremony at 5 p.m., a performance by Soul Session at 6 p.m., the official program and a military flyover at 7:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. The celebration will end at 9:45 p.m.

Grounds will open at 4 p.m. with free parking available in the visitor and “P” lots under the Empire State Plaza, the Grand Street lot, and the Elk Street lot. Additional free parking, except for the roof levels, will be provided in the East and Sheridan Hollow garages.