Live music, food, children’s activities, and a spectacular fireworks show at the Empire State Plaza

Orleans, an American pop rock band formed in 1972 in Woodstock, will be the featured musical act to celebrate Independence Day at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany on Thursday, July 4.

The band, known for hits such as “Dance with Me,” “Still the One,” and “Love Takes Time,” continues to perform live shows. The current lineup includes co-founder Lance Hoppen, his brother Lane Hoppen, Brady Spencer, Tom Lane, and Tony Hooper.

“The OGS team is looking forward to hosting another New York State Fourth of July Celebration at the Empire State Plaza with the support of our sponsor, Price Chopper/Market 32,” said state Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “The Plaza is a place to gather with family and friends on Independence Day, and we invite everyone to join us for family-friendly activities, a naturalization ceremony, a military aircraft flyover, and a performance by Orleans. All that leads up to a fireworks display that’s not to be missed.”

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers were scheduled to perform at this year’s July 4 celebration but had to cancel due to Bruce Hornsby’s vocal issue.

The event aims to create a family-friendly environment at the Plaza. Smoke- and alcohol-free areas will feature bounce houses, pony rides, face-painting, a coloring mural, and more. Additional activities include interactive games by I Heart Media and Albany Broadcasting, OGS giveaways, and an I LOVE NY tourism pod. There will also be food and craft vendors at the event.

At 5 p.m., a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony will take place, welcoming 16 new U.S. citizens from 13 countries: Albania, Bangladesh, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, and Yemen.

Live music begins at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by the Averill Park Combined Schools Jazz Band. At 6:15 p.m., Soul Session will perform on the Empire State Plaza stage. The official July 4 program starts at 7:30 p.m., featuring a military ceremony, the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and a military flyover by the 109th Airlift Wing.

Orleans will take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks show by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Grounds open at 4 p.m., and free parking is available in the visitor and “P” lots under the Empire State Plaza, the Grand Street lot, and the Elk Street lot. Free parking will also be available in the East and Sheridan Hollow garages, but no vehicles will be allowed on the roof level of either garage. CDTA will provide enhanced bus service following the fireworks.

OGS has a new emergency text alert system for Summer at the Plaza events. For the July 4 celebration, text ESPJ4 to 888777 to opt-in for emergency messages.

Plaza security will enforce its alcohol policy, prohibiting outside alcoholic beverages, hard-sided coolers, or glass containers. Alcohol will be served by vendors to adults with proper identification. Sparklers and fireworks are not allowed at the Empire State Plaza. All bags and backpacks will be subject to search. No animals or pets, except for ADA-defined service animals, are allowed. The use of commercial or recreational drones is prohibited.

For event updates, visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov, @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook, and @Plazaevents on Instagram, or call (518) 474-4759.