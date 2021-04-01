DELMAR — Four Bethlehem Central High School students will have their art featured at an Albany exhibit showcasing the work of the area’s most talented high school artists.

The 22nd Annual High School Regional, a juried exhibition, will be on display from March 25 through April 18 at the Albany Center Gallery in downtown Albany. The exhibit will feature a variety of student work in all mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, film, digital media, and sculpture.

Students Maggie Bailey, Ellie Cromling, Selina Wang and Dania Weintraub will each have their work featured.

The 22nd High School Regional is juried by Jennie Tang, Jade Warrick and Matthew Weinheimer. Tang is a BC graduate and curatorial assistant at the Albany Center Gallery who is pursuing a master’s degree in Art History from Hunter College in Manhattan.

As part of National Youth Art Month, the High School Regional highlights the importance of having arts programs in schools and promoting the cultivation of imagination and exposure to the arts for youths even at a young age. The wide-ranging selection of works reflects the unique perspectives of our next generation through the powerful outlet of art.

Be sure not to miss the 22nd Annual High School Regional and other upcoming Youth Art programming. The youth are our future, let’s support them and their creative voices. The Albany Center Gallery will be releasing a video exhibition of the 22nd Annual High School Regional. Community members may also visit in-person Tuesdays-Saturdays, from noon to 5 p.m.

Guilderland plans $104.8M budget

GUILDERLAND — Guilderland Central Assistant Superintendent for Business Neil Sanders presented a draft of a proposed $104.8 million budget for the 2021-22 school year at the GCSD Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 23.

The proposal maintains class sizes at 2019-20 levels, while preserving existing programs and services for students, while increasing the district’s current budget by 1.81 percent.

Included within the budget presentation was Superintendent Marie Wiles’ plan for what school will look like next year, contingent upon what the state Department of Health will allow.

Assuming virus mitigation protocols are liften in time for September, students will return to a classroom resembling life prior to the pandemic.

“All students will attend school all day, every day,” said Wiles.

Contingent upon both state health and education department guidelines, kindergarten to second grade class sizes will range between 18 and 23 students. Third to fifth grade classes will have 21 to 25 students, sixth to eighth grade will have 24 to 26 students and high school classes will have 15 to 30 students.

While class sizes, and times, will return to normal, the superintendent said the district will prepare itself for “anything.” All the while, masks will likely be required to start the new year.

— Michael Hallisey

The administration factors into the proposed budget expanded social and emotional support, while maintaining staffing levels that had been budgeted for 2019-20.

Upon approval from the school board, district voters will decide upon the budget when it goes before them on Tuesday, May 18.

RCS budget workshop

RAVENA — The Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School District will hold a budget workshop on Wednesday, March 31, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted virtually. Public access to the meeting begins at 7 p.m. through a live stream. Visit the board of education homepage to access the live stream.