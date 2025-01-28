Cher’s legacy takes the stage

SCHENECTADY — The Tony Award-winning musical “The Cher Show” is set to play a two-day engagement at Proctors Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30, as part of its 2024-2025 national tour.

The production, which reopened in November 2024 in Orlando, Fla., features Catherine Ariale, Ella Perez, and Morgan Scott as the three versions of Cher, capturing the pop icon at different stages of her life. Lorenzo Pugliese reprises his role as Sonny Bono, alongside a cast that brings Cher’s enduring story to life through music, fashion, and performance.

Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian on May 20, 1946, is an iconic American singer, actress, and cultural figure whose career has spanned more than six decades. Known as the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher is celebrated for her distinctive contralto voice, groundbreaking style, and ability to reinvent herself across musical genres and media.

Cher was born in El Centro, California, to an Armenian-American father and an Irish-Cherokee mother. Her childhood was marked by financial difficulties and her parents’ separation. Despite these challenges, she developed a love for music and performing early on, inspired by film stars such as Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.

She rose to fame in the mid-1960s as one half of the folk-pop duo Sonny & Cher. Their 1965 hit single “I Got You Babe” topped charts worldwide and became a cultural anthem. After their success as a duo, Cher launched a highly successful solo career in both music and film.

Cher is celebrated for breaking barriers in both music and fashion. She challenged gender norms, embraced androgynous looks, and collaborated with designer Bob Mackie to create iconic stage outfits. She was also a pioneer for women in the entertainment industry, taking control of her career at a time when it was uncommon for female artists to do so.

“The Cher Show” chronicles six decades of Cher’s trailblazing career and personal journey, presenting her evolution from a starry-eyed teenager to an international pop culture icon. The production delves into Cher’s personal struggles, financial hardships, and relationships, often scrutinized in the tabloids.

The show employs three actresses to portray Cher’s multifaceted persona: Babe, the dreamer; Lady, the poised performer; and Star, the glamorous icon.

In an interview with Houston Film Fanatics, Catherine Ariale, who plays Lady, described the show as both nostalgic and empowering.

“You’re going to walk out with, like, mind blown,” she said. She also emphasized the joy of bringing Cher’s story to audiences nationwide. “Getting to bring that to everyone in the country has been really special,” Ariale added.

The production is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo and costume design by Cher’s longtime collaborator, Bob Mackie. The show features 35 hit songs, including “I Got You Babe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and “Believe.”

“There is a whole Bob Mackie parade,” Ariale said. She and her counterparts will wear original costumes from Broadway, designed by Mackie, showcasing elaborate, beaded gowns and iconic ensembles. “They’re just works of art.”

The show also delves into Cher’s resilience in overcoming personal and professional challenges. Ella Perez, who plays the youngest Cher, highlighted Cher’s struggles with bullying due to her mixed ethnicity and unique appearance.

“Growing up in Southern California, she was bullied for her appearance… being half Armenian,” Perez said in an interview with Houston Life.

Morgan Scott, who portrays Star, reflected on how the cast connects with Cher’s emotional journey.

“We don’t necessarily know what it’s like to be an icon… but we can get into those levels of her – the humor, the fear, the self-worth,” Scott shared in the same interview.

With its wall-to-wall hits, dazzling costumes, and heartfelt storytelling, “The Cher Show” offers more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of Cher’s lasting impact on music, culture, and individuality.

Tickets for the Schenectady performances are available now at www.TheCherShowTour.com.

For fans and newcomers alike, “The Cher Show” promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“You think you know this much about Cher,” Ariale said, “but there is so much more to learn about her.”