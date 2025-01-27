DELMAR – James B. Hogan, Jr., 81, passed away on January 24, 2025, surrounded by his five loving children. He was born in Utica, NY on September 10, 1943 to James and Elizabeth (Kolb) Hogan.

He is survived by his children Timothy (Anna) of Raleigh, NC, Colleen (Robert) Kelty of Guilderland, Megan of Glenmont, Cara (John) Bashant of Delmar and Matthew (Shannon) of Bedford, NH. Jim loved being a grandfather to his twelve grandchildren; Bobby, Patrick, Katie and Seamus Kelty, Madeline, Sadie, Brendan, Lila and Violet Bashant, Brodie Hogan, and Liam and Finn Hogan. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Lourdes Hogan, and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Hogan Modras. He will be greatly missed by his dear friends Sally Gray and Chick Granito.

Jim graduated from Notre Dame High School and was a proud Army veteran. He spent his entire career in the insurance industry retiring as vice president at Sterling Insurance Company.

Jim devoted nearly 50 years to the Elsmere Fire Department, where he served as a commissioner for many years. He enjoyed trips to Old Forge and Cape Cod with family and spending time outside, whether it was golfing, doing yard work, or reading in the sun. Besides his career and family, he loved meeting new friends and dogs everywhere he went.

A special thanks to Dr. Peter Forman and Amy Banahan at Delmar Family Medicine and The Community Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl. Delmar. The family will receive visitors at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar.

In lieu of flowers donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204, www.mohawkhumane.org.