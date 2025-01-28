Former Nxivm offices sold in Colonie for $700K

Properties forfeited to federal government sold after 10 months on market

COLONIE—The former offices of Nxivm, a controversial personal growth organization, have been sold following their forfeiture to the federal government as part of a criminal prosecution.

The three buildings, located at 447, 455, and 457 New Karner Road, were purchased in a cash deal for $700,000, according to a report from The Albany Business Review. The properties were marketed in collaboration with Colliers on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The buyer, an affiliate of Rosetti Properties of Colonie, acquired the buildings after they had been on the market for approximately 10 months. Initially listed for a combined total of $1.4 million, the properties were also available for purchase individually.

Rosetti Properties is a Colonie-based real estate firm managing a portfolio of residential properties across Albany, Colonie, Guilderland, Latham, and Saratoga Springs. These include developments such as Miller Avenue, Washington Avenue, Western Avenue, Shaker Run, and The Preserve at Winding Brook.

In addition to residential property management, the firm oversees commercial office and retail spaces, provides brokerage services through its Falvey Real Estate Group, and is involved in the development and sale of single-family homes. Rosetti Properties directly handles property management and leasing, emphasizing building maintenance and tenant services.

Nxivm (pronounced Nex-ee-um) operated its offices at New Karner Road, south of the intersection with Watervliet Shaker Road.

Once marketed as a self-help organization, Nxivm became widely known for its criminal activities, which included charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and forced labor that led to the conviction of its leader, Keith Raniere, and other high-ranking members. Former members and critics described the organization as a cult, citing manipulative practices, coercion, and psychological abuse.

One of the most shocking revelations was the existence of a secret subgroup called DOS, an acronym for a Latin phrase meaning “master over slave women.” Members of DOS were reportedly coerced into becoming “slaves” to higher-ranking individuals, including Raniere. They were branded with Raniere’s initials and required to provide damaging “collateral,” such as explicit photographs or personal secrets, to ensure loyalty and silence.

Other allegations against the organization included forced labor, restricted diets, sleep deprivation, and sexual exploitation, all of which were used as methods of control.

In 2017, former members publicly accused Nxivm of abusive practices, prompting a federal investigation. Authorities raided the group’s offices, and in 2018, Raniere was arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States.

Several high-ranking members, including Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren Salzman, actress Allison Mack, and Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman, were also charged. Raniere faced accusations of running a criminal enterprise involving racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor, and wire fraud.

In 2019, Raniere was convicted on multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and forced labor conspiracy, and was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Clare Bronfman, who had financed much of Nxivm’s operations, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to identity theft and immigration fraud and received a sentence of six years and nine months in prison.