TROY—A benefit concert to support singer-songwriter and music educator Deb Cavanaugh will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Hangar on the Hudson.

The event comes after Cavanaugh sustained significant injuries in December, including 12 broken ribs, after a fall down a spiral staircase. The accident required 10 hours of surgery and a stay in the ICU, leaving Cavanaugh unable to work during her recovery.

The fundraiser will feature performances from several prominent Capital Region artists, including Sawyer Fredericks, Girl Love, the Anthill Annihilators, and Off The Record. Additional special guests may also join the lineup. A $20 suggested donation will go toward helping replace Cavanaugh’s lost income as she heals.

The Hangar on the Hudson is located at 675 River St. in Troy.