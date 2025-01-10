Flatwounds continues to draw comparisons to the grunge legends of the past—and rightly so. With the concussive percussion of Wade Coonrad’s drums on “In the Sun,” any doubts are silenced.

Flatwounds is a heavy grunge band from Albany, formed in December 2022. The lineup features vocalist Colin O’Hare, guitarist Matt Degnan, bassist David Granger, and drummer Wade Coonrad. Their sound draws inspiration from bands like Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, and Acid Bath, blending grunge, alternative metal, and nu-metal.

