LATHAM—Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, recently earned the “Most Innovative Product for Retailers” award at the 2024 International Pool Spa Patio Expo.

The brand’s new line of Latham Plunge Pools was recognized for transforming backyard experiences, offering homeowners the perfect combination of compact size, customization, and efficiency.

The “Most Innovative Product for Retailers” award was presented as part of the IPSPE Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program, which honors groundbreaking products that shape the outdoor living industry. Selected via an online peer-voting platform, winners were celebrated for their impact on safety, sustainability, and efficiency in the marketplace.