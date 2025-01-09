COLONIE—Victory Christian Church presented plans for a 13,200-square-foot addition, including a gymnasium and eight classrooms intended for Sunday school and ministry activities to its property at 29 Vly Road, before the Village Planning Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

According to Nick Costa, an engineer representing the church, the addition will be constructed on an existing grassy area to avoid disrupting paved areas or parking. Mark Pratt, the church’s CFO, emphasized that the facilities would not operate as a commercial entity or be rented for events such as AAU basketball. He assured commissioners that the gymnasium is for youth ministry purposes.

Commissioners requested a detailed narrative outlining the intended activities, participant numbers, hours of operation, and future plans. They noted that any significant changes to programming or facility use, such as weddings, would require additional approval.

Chairman Chris Dennis highlighted the need for a “Change of Ownership” application since the church is in the process of purchasing the property.