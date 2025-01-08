SARATOGA SPRINGS—Brian Patrick Martell, a co-founder of Druthers Brewing Company and a beloved member of the Saratoga Springs community, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the age of 43 after a battle with leukemia.

Martell, affectionately known as “Hart,” was a co-founder of Druthers Brewing Company, a prominent craft brewery in New York’s Capital Region. Born on February 19, 1981, in Albany, he grew up in Ballston Spa with his parents, Richard and Karen Martell, and his brothers, Christopher and Scott. Brian earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Union Graduate College.

Druthers Brewing Company was established in 2012 in Saratoga Springs, by Brian and his brothers, Chris and Scott. The brewery originated from the brothers’ shared passion for home brewing and the brewpub culture. Chris Martell, who developed an interest in home brewing while attending law school in Southern California, collaborated with Brian to turn their hobby into a business venture. Their father, Richard, also played a role in the company’s founding.

Since its inception, Druthers has expanded to multiple locations, including Albany and Schenectady, and has become a staple in the local craft beer scene. The brewery is known for its handcrafted beers and inviting atmosphere, contributing significantly to the local economy and community. In 2019, Chris Martell, serving as CEO, was named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Syracuse District Small Business Person of the Year, highlighting the company’s success and impact.

Brian’s contributions to Druthers were integral to its growth and success. His creativity was evident in crafting menus and designing inviting spaces that reflected his vision and passion. Beyond his professional endeavors, Brian was known for his quick wit, infectious sense of humor, and his ability to connect deeply with others, leaving an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Brian married Natasa Dugandzic in 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Mila Hart Martell in 2020.

“[Mila] was his heart’s greatest treasure and the true expression of all he held dear,” according to his family’s obituary.

Brian’s adventurous spirit took him and his wife to destinations across the globe, including Croatia, Ireland, and Portugal. “Croatia’s sunlit shores, Ireland’s great pubs, and Portugal’s tranquil beaches were among their favorite escapes,” the obituary noted. He also cherished time spent with family at Lake George.

“Brian brought light and (A LOT OF) sound to every room he entered,” the obituary stated. He often joked about his self-proclaimed status as an “amazing chef,” delighting loved ones with creative culinary endeavors.

Brian is survived by his wife, Natasa; daughter, Mila; parents, Richard and Karen; brothers, Christopher and Scott; sisters-in-law Jennifer and Tory; nieces Ainsley and Lydia; and nephew Declan.

A celebration of Brian Martell’s life will be held at Druthers Brewing Company in Saratoga Springs on Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.