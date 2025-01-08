GUILDERLAND—The development of a Costco Wholesale store in Guilderland is progressing after several years of delays due to legal challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

The proposed 160,000-square-foot store, to be located near Crossgates Mall at the intersection of Western Avenue and Crossgates Mall Road, received final approval from the Guilderland Zoning Board of Appeals in May 2023.

Pyramid Management Group has been actively working to acquire the neighborhood streets surrounding the mall. In August 2023, the Guilderland Industrial Development Agency approved the use of eminent domain to acquire these roads, facilitating Pyramid’s development efforts.

The project has faced opposition from local residents concerned about increased traffic and potential environmental impacts. However, all lawsuits challenging the plans have been dismissed, allowing the project to proceed.

In June 2024, the IDA appraised the value of the abandoned streets in the nearly vacant neighborhood designated for the Costco site at $685,710, marking one of the final steps before site preparation could commence.

By September 2024, the IDA had obtained court approval to acquire the necessary land, including the removal of existing deed restrictions, facilitating the transfer of ownership to the developer, Pyramid Management Group. This acquisition process was expected to conclude by early November 2024.

As of October 2024, Pyramid Management Group was preparing to take possession of the streets surrounding the planned store location. Once these streets are acquired, the company can begin demolishing the abandoned houses in the area to make way for the store.