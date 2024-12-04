Iron sharpens iron

AMSTERDAM—Josiah Gomula-Mosso walks the earth with a Biblical name—that’s not lost on the 23-year-old musician who otherwise goes by the stage name Lil Josiey—but, in a young life nearly cut short by addiction, his redemption story reads like something out of the Good Book.

Gomula-Mosso is named after the 8-year-old king who inherited his reign over Judah when his father was killed. In the Bible, Josiah is remembered for breaking the chain of wickedness that defined his father and grandfather, and forged a path of positive influence.

Gomula-Mosso found his start in music at the Creative Connections Clubhouse, a local program that gave him a space to express himself. He later joined Road Recovery, a nonprofit that uses creative arts to help young people overcome adversity. These early experiences planted the seeds of his musical journey.

Through Road Recovery, a nonprofit that empowers youth to overcome adversity through music, Gomula-Mosso gained the confidence to express himself. Founded by Gene Bowen, a former tour manager who overcame his addiction, the organization connects young people with entertainment industry mentors who guide them in creating live performances and studio projects.

“Road Recovery gave me the confidence to express myself,” Gomula-Mosso said.

His self-taught approach is a cornerstone of his career. With no formal training, he turned to YouTube tutorials and free software to learn music production. Armed with a Bluebird microphone, Scarlett audio interface, and MacBook Air, he records most of his tracks at home. His music, like his journey, is deeply personal. His upcoming album, “Catharsis,” dives into themes of heartbreak, depression, and healing.

“I want people to feel less alone,” he said. “This album is about my journey and showing others they’re not the only ones going through hard times.”

Addiction played a transformative role in Gomula-Mosso’s path to music, serving both as a struggle he overcame and as a driving force behind his art. He candidly shared his journey through addiction to substances like benzodiazepines, which led to a life-threatening point where he sought treatment at a rehab facility in Boston.

During rehab, he met a fellow patient named Andy, who shared his aspirations of channeling their recovery into creative outlets. The two even planned to form a music group called IOP Three, inspired by their intensive outpatient program. But, Andy relapsed, overdosed, and died before they would try.

“That was the first time I saw a friend in that state—it was devastating,” he said. “It made me realize how alone people can feel in their struggles, and I wanted to do something to change that.”

Gomula-Mosso credits his restored faith in God for helping him through his addiction. His recovery journey inspired the upcoming album and his desire to support mental health initiatives.

“Every day I wake up, I think, what can I accomplish today to get closer to my goal of what I wanna accomplish with music?” Gomula-Mosso said, speaking with a voice of modest affirmation. Each youthful “you know” is preceded by profound introspection. It’s his story he is telling, and he’s seeking a connection.

On social media, he has found a remarkable connection. On Instagram alone, he boasts more than 100,000 followers—a staggering number that far surpasses those of local artists who have appeared on Billboard charts or national television. Each of the six tracks he has featured on Soundcloud has been played at least a million times and at most more than 3 million.

“I learned a lot of stuff on YouTube and Google,” he said. His formal education falls short of a high school diploma. “I’m just teaching myself, and there’s still plenty more to learn.”

So far, he’s taught himself to play guitar and piano. He’s picked up how to mix and master his tracks. He’s also learned how market strategies he’s used to help draw attention to his music. His work is done on a MacBook Air he bought saving money from the two jobs he holds down while looking for a third. The money, he said, will go to studio time, maybe a record.

Gomula-Mosso’s next chapter begins Wednesday, Dec. 11 with the release of “Lacuna,” the first single from the upcoming album. He plans to release each of the 10 tracks piecemeal on Spotify. He dreams of selling 10,000 copies to gain the attention of major labels like Sony Music, but his ultimate goal is simpler:

“I just want to make people happy,” he said.