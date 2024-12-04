COLONIE—Blessing’s Tavern is changing hands nearly two years after its matriarch owner, who rebuilt the restaurant following a tragic accident that united the local community, died unexpectedly.

Wade Bennett, the executor of his late aunt’s estate, has confirmed the pending sale of Blessing’s Tavern, a neighborhood establishment with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1950. For Bennett, an electrical engineer by trade, this marks the end of his role in maintaining the tavern as a tribute to his aunt, Elizabeth Altrock, and the employees who kept it running during a challenging transitional period.

Located at 1116 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Blessing’s Tavern has long been a cornerstone of the community, celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere and menu staples like Reubens, burgers, and wings.

The original Blessing’s Tavern building, which had been in operation since its 1950 opening, was destroyed by fire in 2016. A car crash outside the tavern caused the blaze.

Michael Carr, then 18 years old, was driving under the influence of marijuana and rum when he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a truck parked beside the tavern. His passenger, Niko DiNovo, suffered severe burns and died 16 months later at Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit. Carr was later sentenced to six years in prison.

Altrock spent over three years rebuilding the business, reopening the tavern in a new building designed with rustic wooden beams reminiscent of her family’s farm on Pigeon Hill, near Norwich. Horseshoes adorning the walls paid tribute to her father, Walter, a blacksmith. When Altrock announced the reopening on Facebook, more than 1,500 people responded within days.

“The community was supportive,” Altrock said at the time. “They expected [a reopening] and they wanted it. This place was a landmark. There were a lot of people who were at a loss as to where to hang out. It’s always been a neighborhood meeting place.”

Altrock died suddenly in December 2022, shortly after celebrating her 39th anniversary with the tavern.

Business partners Sean Willcoxon and Bill Miller are finalizing the purchase of the tavern, according to a report from the Times Union. Willcoxon, a former Mazzone Hospitality executive with over two decades of experience, and Miller, a business owner and hospitality newcomer, plan to preserve Blessing’s welcoming ambiance while introducing minor renovations and a streamlined menu.

The duo, who also own Tinney’s Tavern in Middle Grove, hope to reopen Blessing’s Tavern later this month, pending approvals from the town of Colonie and the State Liquor Authority. They envision the tavern as a hub for families, local workers, and casual diners, maintaining its reputation as a neighborhood institution.