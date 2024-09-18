To enhance the experience, theREP partnered with local restaurants, offering special deals to ticket holders.

ALBANY — TheREP’s latest production, “Seared,” will run from Wednesday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 6, offering a comedic and thought-provoking exploration of the fine line between artistic vision and commercial success.

The play, described by The Wall Street Journal as “an impeccably built comedy, destined to please crowds,” follows hot-headed chef Harry, who refuses to recreate his signature dish despite its recent recognition in a food magazine, much to the frustration of his business partner.

Set in a New York City restaurant kitchen, Seared offers a close-up look at the high-stakes world of culinary arts, mixed with humor and insight. Audience members will experience the action in an intimate theater setup designed to resemble a working kitchen.

The play contains strong language and flashing lights between scenes. In addition, seafood is cooked live on stage, though no shellfish is used. Due to the content, the play is recommended for ages 14 and up.

To enhance the experience, theREP has partnered with several local restaurants, offering special deals to Seared ticket holders. Attendees can enjoy discounts and promotions at the following locations throughout the play’s run:

dp An American Brasserie and Yono’s: 20% off the bill with proof of Seared ticket purchase.

Albany Distilling: 20% off the bill.

Wolff’s Biergarten: 20% off the bill.

Common Roots: Complimentary drink token with purchase of an alcoholic beverage.

Lost & Found: 10% off the bill.

McGeary’s: 10% off the bill.

The Hollow Bar & Kitchen: 50% off a bottle of wine with the purchase of a main dish.

Nine Pin Cider Works: Buy one, get one free cider with a food purchase.

TheREP will also host special event nights, including:

Chef’s Table on Tues., Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., featuring hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants.

ASL Performance on Sat., Sept. 28 at 3 p.m., with sign language interpreters available. Designated seating can be requested through the box office.

Thirsty Thursday on Thurs., Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m., offering tasting samples from local breweries, cideries, and distilleries.

Behind the Scenes on Sun., Oct. 6 at 1 p.m., featuring a special presentation by Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill on the special effects used in Seared, preceded by complimentary coffee and pastries at 12:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theREP’s website.